System76's COSMIC Desktop Working Toward Its Alpha Release

Written by Michael Larabel in Desktop on 11 January 2024 at 03:16 PM EST. 18 Comments
The System76 crew has put out a new blog post outlining the work ahead toward their upcoming alpha release of their Rust-written COSMIC desktop environment and in turn the Pop!_OS 24.04 release expected to happen "over the summer".

The System76 developers are aiming for their COSMIC desktop's alpha release to "feel like a complete product" and so ahead of that alpha release they are working to tackle remaining features, design matching, and bug fixes / documentation.

In today's status update they also shared about their latest work on the COSMIC Terminal as their desktop's terminal emulator:

COSMIC Terminal screenshot by system76


COSMIC also has been working on a CLI utility for managing displays similar to xrandr on X11, a screenshot tool, hybrid graphics mode for multi-GPU setups, a frosted glass effect for windows, window tiling improvements, floating window stacks, on-screen displays, and more settings.

Learn more about this COSMIC work underway toward their alpha release on the System76 blog. There isn't any alpha release date planned yet but for Pop!_OS 24.04 with their COSMIC desktop and atop an Ubuntu 24.04 LTS package base it appears their plan is to have it out over the summer months in the middle of the year.
