Microsoft's CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux Distribution Adds Clippy

Written by Michael Larabel in Microsoft on 3 August 2023 at 06:27 AM EDT. 9 Comments
MICROSOFT
Microsoft has released an updated version of its CBL-Mariner 2.0 in-house Linux distribution that includes various security patches, new packages being added to the OS, and a variety of other updates.

CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230721 is this new Microsoft Linux release and includes new packages like python-resolvelib, OpenCSD 1.4, and also now adds Clippy in the Rust package. But, no, if you're thinking of Clippy as from the Microsoft Office days some two decades ago as the virtual assistant... It's not that Clippy. The Clippy being added to CBL-Mariner is a linter tool. There is this Rust-written Clippy to catch common mistakes in Rust code.

Microsoft Clippy
The original Microsoft Clippy...


The CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230721 release also adds optional support for intentionally serving stale DNS records, Nginx is now built with the HTTP Gunzip module included, various security patches, k3s has been dropped from Mariner, and a variety of other package updates.

More details on the updated Microsoft CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux distribution release and downloads via GitHub.
9 Comments
Related News
Microsoft's CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230630 Ships Security Fixes, Adds In Some Extra Bits
Microsoft Adds Direct3D 12 Powered AV1 Video Encoding To Mesa
Microsoft's Linux Distro Now Ships With NVMe Multi-Path Support, Upgrades More Tools
WSL 1.3.10 Brings Experimental Memory Reclaim, Updated DXCore & Linux Kernel
Linux 6.5 To Enable Rumble Support For Newer Microsoft Xbox Controllers
Microsoft's CBL-Mariner Linux Distribution Now Ships The AMD Graphics Driver
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Most Prolific Packager For Alpine Linux Is Stepping Away
Linus Torvalds: "Let's Just Disable The Stupid [AMD] fTPM HWRND Thing"
Steam On Linux Usage Spikes To Nearly 2% In July, Larger Marketshare Than Apple macOS
LXD Maintainership Being Limited To Canonical Employees
GNOME Developers Working To Rethink Their Window Management Approach
Some Of The Features You Will Find Removed With KDE Plasma 6
LPython Is The Latest Python Implementation Aiming To Be Very Fast, Multiple Backends
Mold 2.0 High Speed Linker Released: Moves From AGPL To MIT License