Microsoft's CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux Distribution Adds Clippy
Microsoft has released an updated version of its CBL-Mariner 2.0 in-house Linux distribution that includes various security patches, new packages being added to the OS, and a variety of other updates.
CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230721 is this new Microsoft Linux release and includes new packages like python-resolvelib, OpenCSD 1.4, and also now adds Clippy in the Rust package. But, no, if you're thinking of Clippy as from the Microsoft Office days some two decades ago as the virtual assistant... It's not that Clippy. The Clippy being added to CBL-Mariner is a linter tool. There is this Rust-written Clippy to catch common mistakes in Rust code.
The original Microsoft Clippy...
The CBL-Mariner 2.0.20230721 release also adds optional support for intentionally serving stale DNS records, Nginx is now built with the HTTP Gunzip module included, various security patches, k3s has been dropped from Mariner, and a variety of other package updates.
More details on the updated Microsoft CBL-Mariner 2.0 Linux distribution release and downloads via GitHub.
