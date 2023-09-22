Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
KDE Plasma 6 Seeing Many Bug Fixes -- Including For The Plasma Wayland Session
KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development recap of interesting changes for the week. This week much of the notable work is around KDE Plasma 6.0 bug fixing, including for a number of KDE Wayland bugs now being resolved. Some of the notable KDE changes this week include:
- Fixing an "infamous" issue of panels visually freezing in the Plasma Wayland session when using a non-Intel GPU with the basic Qt Qucik render loop and Task Manager previews enabled.
- Fixing various cursor glitches and brokenness when using rotated screens in the Plasma Wayland session on a GPU with hardware cursors support.
- Reduced resource usage in Qt Quick apps that have mnemonics.
- Fixing a bug that could cause auto-started apps with system tray icons to sometimes not show their system tray icons.
- The Gwenview image viewer now displays images more correctly when using fractional scaling under Plasma Wayland.
- Various other bug fixes.
More details on the KDE changes this week via Nate's blog.