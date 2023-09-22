KDE Plasma 6 Seeing Many Bug Fixes -- Including For The Plasma Wayland Session

Written by Michael Larabel in KDE on 23 September 2023 at 06:24 AM EDT. 4 Comments
KDE
With Plasma 6.0 aiming for an early February release, more of the KDE developer attention is turning to bug fixing.

KDE developer Nate Graham is out with his usual weekly development recap of interesting changes for the week. This week much of the notable work is around KDE Plasma 6.0 bug fixing, including for a number of KDE Wayland bugs now being resolved. Some of the notable KDE changes this week include:

- Fixing an "infamous" issue of panels visually freezing in the Plasma Wayland session when using a non-Intel GPU with the basic Qt Qucik render loop and Task Manager previews enabled.

- Fixing various cursor glitches and brokenness when using rotated screens in the Plasma Wayland session on a GPU with hardware cursors support.

- Reduced resource usage in Qt Quick apps that have mnemonics.

- Fixing a bug that could cause auto-started apps with system tray icons to sometimes not show their system tray icons.

- The Gwenview image viewer now displays images more correctly when using fractional scaling under Plasma Wayland.

- Various other bug fixes.

More details on the KDE changes this week via Nate's blog.
4 Comments
Related News
KDE On Wayland: "The Biggest Thing Needed Now Is Adoption By 3rd Party Apps"
KDE Plasma 6.0 Lands More Performance Optimizations, Better Wayland Gaming Experience
KDE Lands More Power Management Tuning, Behaves Better On Btrfs File-Systems
KDE Frameworks 6 & Qt6'ed Gear Apps Will Release Alongside Plasma 6.0 In February
KDE Plasma 6.0 Planned For Release In Early February
KDE Plasma 6 & KWin See More Performance Tuning This Week
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
The Maintainer Of The NVIDIA Open-Source "Nouveau" Linux Kernel Driver Resigns
Valve Is A Wonderful Upstream Contributor To Linux & The Open-Source Community
GCC Preparing To Introduce "-fhardened" Security Hardening Option
Intel To Further Collaborate With Red Hat, Canonical & SUSE For Intel-Optimized Linux Distros
Ubuntu 23.04 & 22.04.3 Installs Haven't Been Following Their Own Security Best Practices
SteamOS 3.5 Rolls Out In Preview On The Steam Deck With Many New Features
Microsoft Releases A Big Update To Windows Subsystem For Linux, New Experimental Options
Linux 6.5 Now Powering Ubuntu 23.10