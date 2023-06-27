Btrfs In Linux 6.5 May Bring A Cumulative Performance Improvement

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 27 June 2023 at 06:41 AM EDT. 2 Comments
Bcachefs hopes to finally merge in Linux 6.5 while for those wanting a mature Linux file-system with all the bells and whistles, Btrfs is a good candidate worth considering. With Linux 6.5 there is a continuation of the recent Btrfs trend around performance improvements.

The Btrfs kernel driver with Linux 6.5 brings performance improvements and optimizations in some areas. SUSE's David Sterba commented that "overall there may be a cumulative improvement" thanks to code refactoring and other improvements.

Btrfs with this new kernel will now read the extent buffer in one-go, there is simplified IO tracking and bio submission, removing additional and unnecessary tracking, avoiding unnecessary reads in the scrub code, and a variety of other Btrfs core improvements.


Some other performance work for Btrfs includes speeding up fsync and now tracking logical offsets for I/O path structures within data structures and not needing to look it up.

There are also bug fixes and other enhancements to Btrfs with Linux 6.5 as outlined in the pull request.
