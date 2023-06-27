Show Your Support: Have you heard of Phoronix Premium? It's what complements advertisements on this site for our premium ad-free service. For less than $4 USD per month, you can help support our site while the funds generated allow us to keep doing Linux hardware reviews, performance benchmarking, maintain our community forums, and much more.
Btrfs In Linux 6.5 May Bring A Cumulative Performance Improvement
The Btrfs kernel driver with Linux 6.5 brings performance improvements and optimizations in some areas. SUSE's David Sterba commented that "overall there may be a cumulative improvement" thanks to code refactoring and other improvements.
Btrfs with this new kernel will now read the extent buffer in one-go, there is simplified IO tracking and bio submission, removing additional and unnecessary tracking, avoiding unnecessary reads in the scrub code, and a variety of other Btrfs core improvements.
Some other performance work for Btrfs includes speeding up fsync and now tracking logical offsets for I/O path structures within data structures and not needing to look it up.
There are also bug fixes and other enhancements to Btrfs with Linux 6.5 as outlined in the pull request.