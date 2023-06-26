Bcachefs File-System Pull Request Submitted For Linux 6.5
Capping off an exciting first day of the Linux 6.5 merge window is a pull request seeking to land the long-in-development Bcachefs file-system into this next kernel version.
Following Bcachefs being sent out for review and incorporating feedback from upstream kernel developers and even Linus Torvalds himself, Bcachefs lead developer Kent Overstreet today sent out the pull request in seeking to land this file-system in Linux 6.5.
Bcachefs is likely to be treated as experimental for a few releases, assuming it lands for this merge window. Bcachefs has been in development for years for this file-system born out of the kernel's block cache code. Overstreet wrote in the pull request about the features and state:
"The main bcachefs branch runs fstests and my own test suite in several varations, including lockdep+kasan, preempt, and gcov (we're at 82% line coverage); I'm not currently seeing any lockdep or kasan splats (or panics/oopses, for that matter).
(Worth noting the bug causing the most test failures by a wide margin is actually an io_uring bug that causes random umount failures in shutdown tests. Would be great to get that looked at, it doesn't just affect bcachefs).
Regarding feature status - most features are considered stable and ready for use, snapshots and erasure coding are both nearly there. But a filesystem on this scale is a massive project, adequately conveying the status of every feature would take at least a page or two.
We may want to mark it as EXPERIMENTAL for a few releases, I haven't done that as yet. (I wouldn't consider single device without snapshots to be experimental, but - given that the number of users and bug reports is about to shoot up, perhaps I should...)."
Bcachefs has long been in development and I first benchmarked it five years ago. I'll be running some fresh Linux file-system comparison benchmarks soon assuming this Bcachefs code does land for the Linux 6.5 merge window.
Here's the pull request while awaiting commentary from Linus Torvalds or to see if he goes straight-ahead and pulls it to mainline.
