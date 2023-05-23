Bcachefs Submitted For Review - Next-Gen CoW File-System Aims For Mainline

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 10 May 2023 at 02:00 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE
In development for over a half-decade already has been Bcachefs as a copy-on-write (CoW) file-system born originally out of the Linux kernel's block cache code. On Tuesday the Bcachefs patch series was sent out for review and hopeful inclusion into the kernel by lead developer Kent Overstreet.

Kent Overstreet has been relentlessly working on Bcachefs the past number of years to evolve it into a modern and competitive file-system. Yesterday he formally submitted the patch-set for review and inclusion. The Bcachefs patches are currently based upon the Linux 6.3 source tree.

The Bcachefs kernel driver weighs in at around two thousand lines of code. The features of the file-system are cited as "too many to list", but also the known bugs are "too many to list." Bcachefs has declared its snapshot support stable, erasure coding is nearly stable, and over the past year has been a lot of scalability improvements.

Bcachefs logo


The Bcachefs copy-on-write file-system also natively supports multiple devices, provides full checksumming of data and metadata, supports replication, erasure coding, caching. compression, encryption, snapshots, and is deemed scalable.

Those interested can see this set of 32 patches providing the current Bcachefs kernel driver. Already though many code comments were raised about stylistic issues, technical changes, and more. So there will still likely be further refinements to Bcachefs before its hopeful inclusion into the kernel. At least though it's looking like it is nearing the point of finally reaching mainline.
Add A Comment
Related News
Rust Null Block Driver Published To Begin Experimenting With Rust For Linux Storage
Linux 6.4 Lands Concurrent I/O Performance Optimizations For Device Mapper
EROFS Receives Some Useful Improvements With Linux 6.4
Linux 6.4 NFS Server Adds RPC-With-TLS Support
Linux's NTFS Driver Drops "No Access Rules" Option, Adds Small Optimizations
F2FS & Btrfs Enjoy Some Nice Improvements With Linux 6.4
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
KDE Developers In Germany Planning For Plasma 6.0
Raspberry Pi OS Updated - Now Powered By Linux 6.1 LTS, Updated libcamera
Steam Beta Now Honors KDE & GNOME Global Scaling Factor
Vulkan 1.3.250 Released With Another New Extension From Valve
AMD openSIL Will Eventually Replace AGESA, Supporting Both Client & Server CPUs
OBS Studio 29.1 Released With AV1/HEVC Streaming Over Enhanced RTMP
X.Org Foundation To Become Part Of The SFC
Debian's APT 2.7 Packaging Tool Begins Rolling Out "Snapshots" Support