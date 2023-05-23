Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Bcachefs Submitted For Review - Next-Gen CoW File-System Aims For Mainline
Kent Overstreet has been relentlessly working on Bcachefs the past number of years to evolve it into a modern and competitive file-system. Yesterday he formally submitted the patch-set for review and inclusion. The Bcachefs patches are currently based upon the Linux 6.3 source tree.
The Bcachefs kernel driver weighs in at around two thousand lines of code. The features of the file-system are cited as "too many to list", but also the known bugs are "too many to list." Bcachefs has declared its snapshot support stable, erasure coding is nearly stable, and over the past year has been a lot of scalability improvements.
The Bcachefs copy-on-write file-system also natively supports multiple devices, provides full checksumming of data and metadata, supports replication, erasure coding, caching. compression, encryption, snapshots, and is deemed scalable.
Those interested can see this set of 32 patches providing the current Bcachefs kernel driver. Already though many code comments were raised about stylistic issues, technical changes, and more. So there will still likely be further refinements to Bcachefs before its hopeful inclusion into the kernel. At least though it's looking like it is nearing the point of finally reaching mainline.