Box86 v0.3 & Box64 v0.2.2 Released For Running Linux x86/x86_64 Programs On Arm

Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 10 March 2023 at 11:30 AM EST. 1 Comment
FREE SOFTWARE
In addition to this week seeing new releases of FEX-Emu and Hangover for open-source projects aiming to run x86/x86_64 binaries on 64-bit Arm, the Box86 and related Box64 projects are out today with their own feature updates for helping to enable x86 and x86_64 Linux binaries on Arm systems.

Box86 and Box64 both saw new updates issued today for enabling x86 Linux binaries on Arm as well as x86_64 binaries on AArch64, respectively. With the Box86 v0.3 release there is RC file handling, refactoring of the Strong Memory Model emulation so its faster and more accurate, improved memory protection tracking, wrapping more libraries and functions, better Gallium3D Nine D3D9 support, specialized handling to deal with the Rockchip RK3588, and various other updates.

Downloads and the full list of prominent Box86 v0.3 changes via GitHub.

box64 logo


Box64 v0.2.2 is also out for that x86_64 focused emulator. Box64 v0.2.2 has overrode the malloc/free functions to enable the Chromium CEF library to work -- including the Steam Big Picture mode and the Heroic Launcher. Box64 v0.2.2 also has RC file handling, simplified mutex handling that is faster and cleaner, improved memory protection tracking, Gallium Nine is now supported on Box64 similar to Box86, various system call handling improvements, improved mmap mapping, continued work on RISC-V 64-bit porting, improvements to run with musl libc, and a variety of other low-level code improvements.

Downloads and more details on the Box64 v0.2.2 emulator update for Linux x86_64 binaries on Linux ARM64 via GitHub.
