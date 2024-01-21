Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
BFQ I/O Scheduler For Linux Sees Big Scalability Improvement
Similar to the scalability work on MQ-Deadline, Jens Axboe has optimized the Budget Fair Queueing (BFQ) I/O scheduler to yield better performance. With a multi-threaded FIO test he went from an NVMe drive having 96% locking contention and 86% system time while delivering 567,860 IOPS to around 30% locking contention, 14.5% system time, and 1,550,918 IOPS. That's a heck of an improvement for those using BFQ with a speedy storage device with the IOPS at 2.73x the original performance.
The BFQ I/O scalability work serializes the request dispatch, bypasses merging when contended, and uses separate insertion lists and locking. Details on this pending BFQ I/O scheduler optimization work via Axboe's Git tree. Not bad for some weekend hacking.