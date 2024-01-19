Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
MQ-Deadline Scheduler Optimized For Much Better Scalability
Poor scalability out of the multi-queue deadline I/O scheduler (mq-deadline) has long been known but Axboe has stepped up to address this poor spot for Linux.
Jens Axboe has overcome the significant locking contention within MQ-Deadline by serializing the dispatch of requests and serializing the request insertion. As a result he's seeing much lower locking contention on both a null block device and an NVMe drive with many hardware queues. With his patches he's seeing up to a 106~112% improvement over the current MQ-Deadline performance.
The work was posted yesterday as a "request for comments" for kernel developers. Those using the MQ-Deadline I/O scheduler and wanting to learn more or test out the two patches can see this linux-block thread for the details.