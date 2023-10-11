Ardour 8.0 Digital Audio Workstation Released

In addition to the recent PreSonus Studio One 6.5 debut for Linux, the open-source Ardour digital audio workstation software this week released its big "8.0" milestone.

Ardour 8.0 is available this week for Linux, macOS, and Windows. There are bug fixes and "substantial quality of life benefits" for audio engineers making use of Ardour. Ardour 8.0 features arrangement markers for managing sections of a song, persistent region groups within the editor window, a new tool to fit the tempo map to a human performance, arpeggiator plugins for creating new interesting progressions, and many other changes.

Ardour.org screenshot


Downloads and many more details on the Ardour 8.0 digital audio workstation release via Ardour.org.
