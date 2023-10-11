Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Ardour 8.0 Digital Audio Workstation Released
Ardour 8.0 is available this week for Linux, macOS, and Windows. There are bug fixes and "substantial quality of life benefits" for audio engineers making use of Ardour. Ardour 8.0 features arrangement markers for managing sections of a song, persistent region groups within the editor window, a new tool to fit the tempo map to a human performance, arpeggiator plugins for creating new interesting progressions, and many other changes.
Downloads and many more details on the Ardour 8.0 digital audio workstation release via Ardour.org.