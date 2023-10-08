PreSonus Studio One 6.5 Music Production Software Adds Wayland-Only Linux Support

Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 8 October 2023 at 01:40 PM EDT. 5 Comments
At the end of September PreSonus Audio Electronics announced Studio One 6.5 as the latest version of their premium Studio One music production software / digital audio workstation (DAW). While for years Linux has had options like Ardour, Stargate, REAPER and Zrythm, for the first time the commercial Studio One has seen native Linux support.

Studio One 6.5 rolls out native Linux builds that are tested for use on Ubuntu Linux. Ubuntu 23.04 is currently the minimum Linux requirement and the Linux support is currently considered beta.

The Linux support page notes various missing features from the current builds including the lack of video support, CD burning, REX file support, Thunderbolt support for PreSonus hardware, score printing, and more.

Very interesting with Studio One on Linux is that it's a native Wayland application without X11 support. The support page notes:
"Studio One is a Wayland application and won't run in an X11 session. Wayland is a display server protocol, successor of the X Window System. Ubuntu uses Wayland by default, but depending on the Ubuntu flavor you chose or your system configuration, you might currently run a X11 session."

In addition to Wayland, Studio One on Linux also depends on Vulkan.

The Studio One 6.5 update also integrates a spatial audio production workflow, Dolby Atmos native integration, support for Dolby Atmos Binaural Headphone Monitoring, support for the DAWproject open-source file exchange format, and more.

More information on the Studio One 6.5 DAW music production software update via PreSonus.com. Studio One 6 Professional licensing starts out at $399 USD or $99 USD for the Studio One 6 Artist edition.
