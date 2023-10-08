Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
PreSonus Studio One 6.5 Music Production Software Adds Wayland-Only Linux Support
Studio One 6.5 rolls out native Linux builds that are tested for use on Ubuntu Linux. Ubuntu 23.04 is currently the minimum Linux requirement and the Linux support is currently considered beta.
The Linux support page notes various missing features from the current builds including the lack of video support, CD burning, REX file support, Thunderbolt support for PreSonus hardware, score printing, and more.
Very interesting with Studio One on Linux is that it's a native Wayland application without X11 support. The support page notes:
"Studio One is a Wayland application and won't run in an X11 session. Wayland is a display server protocol, successor of the X Window System. Ubuntu uses Wayland by default, but depending on the Ubuntu flavor you chose or your system configuration, you might currently run a X11 session."
In addition to Wayland, Studio One on Linux also depends on Vulkan.
The Studio One 6.5 update also integrates a spatial audio production workflow, Dolby Atmos native integration, support for Dolby Atmos Binaural Headphone Monitoring, support for the DAWproject open-source file exchange format, and more.
More information on the Studio One 6.5 DAW music production software update via PreSonus.com. Studio One 6 Professional licensing starts out at $399 USD or $99 USD for the Studio One 6 Artist edition.