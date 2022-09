Apache NetBeans 15 IDE Released

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

Written by Michael Larabel in Programming on 7 September 2022 at 04:48 AM EDT. 3 Comments

Following a slight release delay, yesterday saw the release of NetBeans 15 by the Apache Software Foundation as this Java-focused integrated deevelopment environment that also supports C/C++, PHP, JavaScript, and other languages.Apache NetBeans 15 features a range of updates to its Language Server Protocol (LSP) support, Maven integration updates, improved YAML editing support, PHP syntax handling updates, JDK downloader improvements, initial support for Jakarta 9.1, improved GlassFish support, lambda expression completion support, and hundreds of smaller improvements/fixes.

Downloads and more details on the NetBeans 15 integrated development environment update via Apache.org