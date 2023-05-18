AlmaLinux 8.8 Released For Those Relying On RHEL8

18 May 2023
OPERATING SYSTEMS
Earlier this month Red Hat released RHEL 9.2 and at the same time they also released RHEL 8.8 for those continuing to rely on the stable RHEL8 series. AlmaLinux managed to provide a same-day release of AlmaLinux 9.2 while now one week later they have also shipped AlmaLinux 8.8.

AlmaLinux 8.8 is now available for x86_64, AArch64, PPC64LE, and s390x. AlmaLinux 8.8 brings updated module streams for Python 3.11, PostgreSQL 15, Nginx 1.22, updates various tools like now having Valgrind 3.9, GCC 12 is now available, the Rust 1.68 toolchain is also now available, and there is a handful of security updates.

Free downloads and more details on AlmaLinux 8.8 as this Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8 derivative via AlmaLinux.org.
