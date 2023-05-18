Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AlmaLinux 8.8 Released For Those Relying On RHEL8
AlmaLinux 8.8 is now available for x86_64, AArch64, PPC64LE, and s390x. AlmaLinux 8.8 brings updated module streams for Python 3.11, PostgreSQL 15, Nginx 1.22, updates various tools like now having Valgrind 3.9, GCC 12 is now available, the Rust 1.68 toolchain is also now available, and there is a handful of security updates.
Free downloads and more details on AlmaLinux 8.8 as this Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8.8 derivative via AlmaLinux.org.