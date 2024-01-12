Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 19+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD Releases AOMP 18.0-1 Compiler Based On ROCm 6.0, Defaults To -O2 Optimizations
AOMP is AMD's LLVM downstream focused on providing the latest OpenMP device offloading support to their hardware ahead of the relevant patches being upstreamed into LLVM itself. AOMP 18.0-1 is the latest version based in turn on LLVM 18 Git, with LLVM 18 stable expected in March.
The AOMP 18.0-1 compiler has re-based its sources against targeting the big ROCm 6.0 release that debuted in December. ROCm 6.0 provides Instinct MI300 series support, new AI capabilities, and more for this open-source GPU compute stack.
AOMP 18.0-1 also notably now defaults to the -O2 optimization level if no other optimization level is specified. Up to now AOMP would default to no compiler optimizations (-O0) if not specified so at least now it's using the sensible -O2 as the default behavior for better out-of-the-box performance.
AOMP 18.0-1 also contains build system enhancements to make it easier to compile this AMD OpenMP compiler from scratch, test infrastructure improvements, and various fixes.
The AOMP 18.0-1 sources as well as CentOS/RHEL, SUSE, and Ubuntu binaries are available via GitHub for those wanting to enjoy the latest AMD OpenMP device offloading support.