AMD ROCm 6.0 Now Available To Download With MI300 Support, PyTorch FP8 & More AI

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 15 December 2023 at 03:55 PM EST. Add A Comment
RADEON
Earlier this month at AMD's AI event in San Francisco they announced ROCm 6.0 while launching the MI300X and MI300A accelerators. While announced back on the 6th, today marks the actual availability of ROCm 6.0 with the source code and binaries now publicly available.

ROCm 6.0 was released a short time ago on GitHub. AMD's documentation portal has also been now been updated for reflecting the changes with ROCm 6.0.

ROCm 6.8 introduces support for the AMD Instinct MI300A/MIX300X accelerators but with the exception that the support isn't currently in place for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9. It's rather surprising that the MI300X/MI300A aren't yet working on RHEL9 (EL9 Linux distros) but presumably they will get that working soon.

ROCm 6.0 also brings support for more AI libraries including DeepSpeed, ONNX-RT, Jax, CuPy and others. There is also now FP8 support in PyTorch, hipSPARSELt to provide sparse matrix core technique support on RDNA/CDNA GPUs for speeding up AI workloads and inferencing, and improved documentation. RHEL 9.3 and RHEL 8.9 point releases are also now supported with ROCm 6.0.

For easing the deployment of ROCm 6.0, a new rocm meta package is also now present in the ROCm repositories for easily installing all the ROCm packages. ROCm 6.0 additionally now puts the AMD instinct MI50 on end-of-support notice.

There are also many improvements/optimizations and fixes to the numerous contained libraries within ROCm 6.0. When it comes to Linux-supported GPUs by ROCm 6.0, the only Radeon cards listed are the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and Radeon VII... A bit odd when a month ago AMD was talking up ROCm for the RX 7900 XT. We also don't have any better information to communicate right now on when the rest of the AMD Radeon RX 7000 series line-up may see official ROCm support.

ROCm 6.0 Radeon GPUs


For Radeon Pro hardware support with ROCm 6.0 on Linux, the Pro W7900, Pro W6800, Pro V620, and Pro VII are the listed cards. Lastly the Instinct MI300, MI250, MI210, and MI100 series are fully supported by ROCm 6.0 while MI50 is reaching end-of-support.

More details on the many ROCm 6.0 software changes via rocm.docs.amd.com.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD Publishes FSR 3 Source Code
AMD Lands More Graphics Updates For Linux 6.8: More MI300 & RDNA3 Refresh Work
AMD Releases Radeon GPU Profiler 2.0, RGA 2.9 & Other GPUOpen Tools
More AMD GFX12 Additions Land In LLVM Git For RDNA4 GPUs
AMD Graphics Driver Changes Being Queuing For Linux 6.8
AMDVLK 2023.Q4.2 Vulkan Driver Brings Ray-Tracing & SPIR-V Improvements
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FFmpeg Lands CLI Multi-Threading As Its "Most Complex Refactoring" In Decades
systemd 255 Released With A "Blue Screen of Death" For Linux Systems
Linux 6.6.6 Released Due To WiFi Regression
GNOME's Dynamic Triple Buffering "Ready To Merge"
Debian 12.3 Delayed Due To An EXT4 Data Corruption Bug Being Addressed
Linux 6.8 Dropping Support For Very Old Graphics Drivers
Wine 9.0-rc1 Released With Upgraded VKD3D, Wine Wayland Improvements
Wine Wayland Driver Lands Mouselook Support, Relative Cursor Motion