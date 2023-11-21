AMD Extends PyTorch + ROCm Support To The Radeon RX 7900 XT
Ahead of AMD's Advancing AI event coming up quickly in early December, AMD today announced ROCm and PyTorch support has been extended to supporting the Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card.
Last month AMD announced ROCm 5.7 and PyTorch support for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and the Radeon PRO W7900 GPUs. This was the first of the official RDNA3 graphics card support for ROCm/PyTorch. Today they are now providing support as well for the Radeon RX 7900 XT.
It's great seeing them provide official ROCm + PyTorch support now for the Radeon RX 7900 XT, but a bit frustrating that it's taken so long while also continuing to only support ROCm so far on the 7900 level products. For the lower-end Radeon RX 7000 series and Radeon Pro 7000 series products, AMD hasn't communicated if/when there will be official ROCm support. Meanwhile on the NVIDIA side their CUDA GPU support is so robust and can be practically taken for granted. Even on the Intel side their open-source GPU compute runtime has evolved quite well and is running great across all of their consumer and workstation and DC graphics hardware. It's just on AMD the frustrating aspect that the official ROCm support continues to be quite limited -- and often times belated -- in comparison to NVIDIA and now even Intel graphics.
AMD's official support for ROCm and PyTorch with the Radeon RX 7900 XT was announced a few minutes ago on their blog. Here's to hoping more of their Radeon products will see support soon.
