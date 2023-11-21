AMD Extends PyTorch + ROCm Support To The Radeon RX 7900 XT

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 21 November 2023 at 12:12 PM EST. 3 Comments
RADEON
Ahead of AMD's Advancing AI event coming up quickly in early December, AMD today announced ROCm and PyTorch support has been extended to supporting the Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics card.

Last month AMD announced ROCm 5.7 and PyTorch support for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and the Radeon PRO W7900 GPUs. This was the first of the official RDNA3 graphics card support for ROCm/PyTorch. Today they are now providing support as well for the Radeon RX 7900 XT.

ROCm on RX 7900 XT


It's great seeing them provide official ROCm + PyTorch support now for the Radeon RX 7900 XT, but a bit frustrating that it's taken so long while also continuing to only support ROCm so far on the 7900 level products. For the lower-end Radeon RX 7000 series and Radeon Pro 7000 series products, AMD hasn't communicated if/when there will be official ROCm support. Meanwhile on the NVIDIA side their CUDA GPU support is so robust and can be practically taken for granted. Even on the Intel side their open-source GPU compute runtime has evolved quite well and is running great across all of their consumer and workstation and DC graphics hardware. It's just on AMD the frustrating aspect that the official ROCm support continues to be quite limited -- and often times belated -- in comparison to NVIDIA and now even Intel graphics.

Radeon RX 7900 XT


AMD's official support for ROCm and PyTorch with the Radeon RX 7900 XT was announced a few minutes ago on their blog. Here's to hoping more of their Radeon products will see support soon.
3 Comments
Related News
RadeonSI Gallium3D Enables VCN Encoder Intra-Refresh Support
AMD Linux Graphics Driver Preparing For Enabling New LSDMA Ring Mode
TuxClocker 1.3 Released With New AMD GPU Tuning Capabilities
Terakan Driver Continues Working To Bring Vulkan To The Radeon HD 6000 Series
AMD Cleaning Up RadeonSI Linux Driver Code Ahead Of Next-Gen GPU Enablement
Mesa 24.0 Improving Radeon VCE/UVD Video Encoding Quality
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox Is Going To Try And Ship With Wayland Enabled By Default
Canonical Launches MicroCloud To Deploy Your Own "Fully Functional Cloud In Minutes"
One Of Ubuntu's Great Features Has Been Broken For One Month
Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Committing Fully To Netplan For Network Configuration
LLVM Now Using PGO For Building x86_64 Windows Release Binaries: ~22% Faster Builds
Ubuntu 23.10 Is Maxing Out Zstd Compression For Its Kernel Build
Linux 6.6 Formally Becomes This Year's LTS Kernel
SteamOS 3.5.5 Released To Stable With Steam Deck OLED Support & Many Other Changes