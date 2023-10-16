AMD ROCm + PyTorch Now Supported With The Radeon RX 7900 XTX
While Friday's release of ROCm 5.7.1 hadn't mentioned any Radeon family GPU support besides the aging Radeon VII, it turns out AMD's newest open-source GPU compute stack is ready to go now with the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and is complete with working PyTorch support.
AMD announced today that PyTorch machine learning development is now supported with the ROCm 5.7 series with select RDNA3 GPUs. The only mentioned RDNA3 GPUs are the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and the Radeon PRO W7900.
With the ROCm 5.7 series running atop Ubuntu Linux, AMD is now supporting ROCm with PyTorch for the Radeon RX 7900 XTX and PRO W7900. It's not clear if any other models like the Radeon RX 7900 XT or lower-end Radeon RX 700 / W7000 series hardware is supported yet and the ROCm release notes still do not indicate the RX 7900 XTX / W7900. It's well known that AMD is working to bring ROCm to more RDNA 3 GPUs so if the other models aren't working yet, hopefully they'll have it cleared up soon.
AMD's brief announcement of ROCm with PyTorch working for the W7900 and RX 7900 XTX can be found via the AMD Community Blog.
