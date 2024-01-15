LLVM 18 Planned For Release In Early March

Tom Stellard announced plans this past week for releasing the LLVM 18 compiler stack in early March.

According to the plans laid out by the longtime LLVM developer, LLVM 18.1 will hopefully release on 5 March. Yes, LLVM 18.1 with LLVM moving to a versioning scheme like GCC where the N.1 version is used for the initial stable release. Formerly this would have been LLVM 18.0 but now into the GCC-like versioning LLVM 18.1 will be the stable release come early March.

For that 5 March release date to be met, the plan is to branch the code for LLVM 18.x next week on 23 January. The first release candidate will come next week, another release candidate around 6 February, and the third and final scheduled release candidate around 20 February.

So per the release schedule if all goes well LLVM 18.1 will be out the first week of March.LLVM 18 brings more work on Intel APX and AVX10 extensions, initial OpenACC code for Clang, support for the OpenMP kernel language, support for new Intel CPUs like Arrow Lake and Lunar Lake, initial AMD GFX12 support, and much more.
