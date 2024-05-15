AMDVLK 2024.Q2.1 Driver Adds Phoenix 2 APU Support

It's been the better part of two months since the last AMDVLK driver update while today the AMDVLK 2024.Q2.1 driver has been christened.

With this AMDVLK 2024.Q2.1 release most notably is now having support for newer Phoenix 2 APUs. It's past due for the AMDVLK driver to be officially supporting the Ryzen 8000G series but now it's ready. The Mesa RADV Vulkan driver has already been working out fine for these newer Zen 4(C) + RDNA3 APUs.

This AMDVLK release also adds support for three new Vulkan extensions: VK_EXT_nested_command_buffer, VK_KHR_dynamic_rendering_local_read, and VK_KHR_shader_maximal_reconvergence. The AMDVLK 2024.Q2.1 driver is built against the Vulkan 1.3.280 headers.

The AMDVLK 2024.Q2.1 driver also fixes a dEQP test case failure using ANGLE and also fixes a crash in DXVK when running the Left 4 Dead 2 game with the graphics pipeline library support enabled.

Downloads -- both source code and pre-built Debian / Ubuntu / RHEL binaries -- via GitHub.
