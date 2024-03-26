AMDVLK 2024.Q1.3 Released With Fixes

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 26 March 2024 at 08:57 AM EDT.
AMD today released its third and last open-source Vulkan driver update of the quarter.

AMDVLK 2024.Q1.3 is out today as the newest iteration of this official open-source Vulkan driver for Radeon graphics. The AMDVLK 2024.Q1.3 revision updates against the Vulkan API 1.3.279 headers, adds some panel setting options, and fixes various bugs. Among the fixes this around are for Vulkan Conformance Test Suite (VKCTS) failures, Quake II RTX performance regressions compared to the prior driver release, and segmented lines for some applications.

It's quite a small update and still not seeing the level of activity or enthusiast/gamer interest as the Mesa RADV driver that is backed by Valve and other parties. Those interested in the AMDVLK 2024.Q1.3 Vulkan driver in source code form or as Ubuntu and RHEL binaries can find today's release up on GitHub.
