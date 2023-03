Firmware Assisted Shadowing Code Posted For AMD RDNA3 - Needed For SR-IOV

"This patch set allows for FW assisted shadowing on supported platforms. A new enough CP FW is required. This feature is required for mid command buffer preemption and proper SR-IOV support. This also simplifies the UMDs by allowing persistent hardware state when the command submission executes. UMDs that use this will have their state retained across command submissions."

A new patch series posted today is of interest and is for firmware-assisted shadowing for AMD RDNA3 (GFX11) graphics processors as it's necessary for proper SR-IOV support.This firmware assisted shadowing support is for supported GFX11/RDNA3 platforms and where the command processor firmware is recent. This functionality is necessary for mid-command buffer preemption and proper SR-IOV support.Of course, many Phoronix readers have been clamoring to see SR-IOV support on a consumer Radeon GPU... But unfortunately this doesn't necessarily mean the case with today's patches, though we would be delighted if the Radeon RX 7900 series ends up supporting SR-IOV. Presumably this is for an unannounced/upcoming RDNA3-based workstation card with SR-IOV (MxGPU) support while we'll see in time what platforms ends up supporting. In any event, these patches point to something new that's coming based on RDNA3/GFX11 with SR-IOV functionality.The mid command buffer preemption support is also interesting and helpful for GPU virtualization and is supported by RadeonSI and RADV drivers.More details within this patch series