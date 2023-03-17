Firmware Assisted Shadowing Code Posted For AMD RDNA3 - Needed For SR-IOV

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 17 March 2023 at 01:58 PM EDT. 3 Comments
RADEON
A new patch series posted today is of interest and is for firmware-assisted shadowing for AMD RDNA3 (GFX11) graphics processors as it's necessary for proper SR-IOV support.

This firmware assisted shadowing support is for supported GFX11/RDNA3 platforms and where the command processor firmware is recent. This functionality is necessary for mid-command buffer preemption and proper SR-IOV support.

Of course, many Phoronix readers have been clamoring to see SR-IOV support on a consumer Radeon GPU... But unfortunately this doesn't necessarily mean the case with today's patches, though we would be delighted if the Radeon RX 7900 series ends up supporting SR-IOV. Presumably this is for an unannounced/upcoming RDNA3-based workstation card with SR-IOV (MxGPU) support while we'll see in time what platforms ends up supporting. In any event, these patches point to something new that's coming based on RDNA3/GFX11 with SR-IOV functionality.

The mid command buffer preemption support is also interesting and helpful for GPU virtualization and is supported by RadeonSI and RADV drivers.
"This patch set allows for FW assisted shadowing on supported platforms. A new enough CP FW is required. This feature is required for mid command buffer preemption and proper SR-IOV support. This also simplifies the UMDs by allowing persistent hardware state when the command submission executes. UMDs that use this will have their state retained across command submissions."

More details within this patch series.
3 Comments
Related News
AMDVLK 2023.Q1.3 Released With Various Fixes, TMZ For RDNA2 & Newer
AMD Working On VirtIO GPU & Passthrough GPU Support For Xen Virtualization
VirtIO Native Context Being Worked On For AMD Drivers To Enhance VM Performance
Radeon ProRender SDK 3.1 Released - Finishes Transition From OpenCL To HIP
Open-Source AMD OpenGL Driver Drops Support For Smart Access Memory / ReBAR
RADV Enables Variable Rate Shading For RDNA3, RadeonSI Lands More Fixes
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
ipmitool Repository Archived, Developer Suspended By GitHub
Linux 6.4 To Remove Old Workaround For Running On Very Outdated Distributions
Linux Kernel Networking Driver Development Impacted By Russian Sanctions
TikTok Owner Bytedance Goes Big On Open-Source Firmware
Fedora 38 Beta Released With Many Exciting Updates
GNOME 44 Release Candidate Arrives With Many Last Minute Changes
Linux 6.2.4 & 6.1.17 Released To Fix An Easy-To-Trigger Kernel Oops
Open-Source AMD OpenGL Driver Drops Support For Smart Access Memory / ReBAR