Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
AMD Ports Register Shadowing To The Mesa RADV Vulkan Driver
AMD engineer Yogesh Mohan Marmithu ported register shadowing support from the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver over to the RADV Vulkan driver. This register shadowing support is intended to be used with the AMDGPU kernel driver Mid-Command Buffer Preemption (MCBP) support. That is enabled when making use of SR-IOV or currently when setting the amdgpu.mcbp=1 kernel module option. The register shadowing for the RADV driver currently requires setting the "RADV_DEBUG=shadowregs" environment variable.
The register shadowing for mid-command buffer preemption can be useful for GPU virtualization and other purposes where the GPU can switch to a different process at any place in the command buffers.
See this merge request if interested in more details on this RADV register shadowing support.