AMD Ports Register Shadowing To The Mesa RADV Vulkan Driver

Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 27 January 2023 at 11:00 AM EST. 10 Comments
RADEON
Most of the Mesa Radeon Vulkan "RADV" driver development has been done by the likes of Valve, Google, and Red Hat engineers with it being an "unofficial" driver while AMD supports AMDVLK as their official open-source Vulkan driver as well as supporting their closed-source AMDGPU-PRO Vulkan driver too that shares common code with their Windows Vulkan driver. It was pleasant to see AMD this week though submitting new feature code to RADV.

AMD engineer Yogesh Mohan Marmithu ported register shadowing support from the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver over to the RADV Vulkan driver. This register shadowing support is intended to be used with the AMDGPU kernel driver Mid-Command Buffer Preemption (MCBP) support. That is enabled when making use of SR-IOV or currently when setting the amdgpu.mcbp=1 kernel module option. The register shadowing for the RADV driver currently requires setting the "RADV_DEBUG=shadowregs" environment variable.

The register shadowing for mid-command buffer preemption can be useful for GPU virtualization and other purposes where the GPU can switch to a different process at any place in the command buffers.

Mesa 23.1 RADV now supports register shadowing.


See this merge request if interested in more details on this RADV register shadowing support.
10 Comments
Related News
AMD Working To Upstream New AMDGPU/AMDKFD Compute Debugger API
AMDGPU Linux 6.3 Addition To Help With Optimized Buffer Placement
RADV Receives Patches To Help With Less Stuttering For Zink
Linux 6.3 Will Better Handle Missing AMD Radeon Firmware / Unsupported Hardware
AMD ROCm 5.4.2 Released As Another Small Update To The Compute Stack
AMD Sends In Radeon RX 7000 Series Fixes For Linux 6.2
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 109 vs. Chrome 109 Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux + Core i9 13900K
Debian 12 "Bookworm" Hits Its First Freeze
Linux 6.3 To Remove Obsolete GPU Drivers: ATI Rage 128, 3Dfx, S3 Savage, i810 & More
helloSystem 0.8 Released As macOS Inspired FreeBSD Desktop OS
KDE Plasma 5.27 Beta Released With Tiling & Multi-Monitor Improvements
NVIDIA 525.85.05 Linux Driver Brings Few Fixes
Linux 6.2-rc5 Released - The Kernel Will Most Likely Be Extended Through 6.2-rc8
RADV Receives Patches To Help With Less Stuttering For Zink