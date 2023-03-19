AMD Phoenix Support Progressing For Coreboot, New Google Chromebook Added
AMD and their partners continue working on bringing up Coreboot for the Ryzen Mobile 7040 Series "Phoenix" support for those very interesting forthcoming mobile processors with Zen 4 CPU cores and RDNA3 graphics.
The AMD Phoenix support for Coreboot has been worked on for several months already -- it's what started out as the AMD Morgana SoC. The Coreboot Morgana code was renamed to Phoenix earlier this year following the CES 2023 keynote where AMD formally announced these new Ryzen Mobile processors that will begin appearing in laptop designs over the coming weeks.
There have been routine additions to the Coreboot code for Phoenix every so often, including SPD tools support landing last week and other new code.
To date the Phoenix code in Coreboot has been for AMD's reference motherboard while as of this week Google Myst has been added. The commit confirms that Myst is a Google motherboard with an AMD Phoenix SoC. This is presumably an upcoming Google Chromebook. With the Ryzen Mobile 7040 Series being quite exciting, hopefully this new Google Chromebook is introduced sooner rather than later.
Google Chromebooks tend to be the extent of AMD's Coreboot focus on the client Ryzen side... Of course, we'd love to see AMD do more to enabling Coreboot support on desktop Ryzen systems. We'll see next week if the AMD open-source silicon initialization "openSIL" announcement ends up having any impact on the Ryzen side or is focused only for their EPYC server platforms.
