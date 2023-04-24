Improved AMD Color Management Being Worked On For The Steam Deck

Written by Michael Larabel in Valve on 24 April 2023 at 06:43 AM EDT. 5 Comments
VALVE
Open-source Linux graphics driver engineer Melissa Wen with Igalia, Joshua Ashton with Valve, and Harry Wentland with AMD have been working on kernel mode-setting (KMS) color pipeline enhancements for SteamOS and in particular for enhancing the Steam Deck.

This weekend Melissa Wen posted a set of 40 "request for comments" patches that improve the AMD color management support for benefiting the Steam Deck. She summed up in the patch cover letter their focus and current work:
"Joshua Ashton and I (with the great collaboration of Harry Wentland - thanks) have been working on KMS color pipeline enhancement for Steam Deck/SteamOS by exposing the large set of color caps available in AMD display HW.

This patchset results from this full-stack work, including pre-blending and post-blending new color properties. The first two patches fix quantization issues on shaper LUT programming. Just after, we have one patch that adds a config option to restrict AMD colo feature usage. The following 13 patches implement AMD driver-private color properties (pending detachment of property counter and plane color_mgmt_changed from DRM). Finally, the last 24 patches rework the AMD display manager and color management to support the properties exposed.
...
So far, we keep these properties' usage under an AMD display config option (STEAM_DECK). However, we are fine with having them fully available to other DCN HW generations. In the current proposal, we are already checking ASICs before exposing a color feature. We can work on 3D LUT resource acquisition details to fit them to DCN 3+ families that support them. Indeed, before moving to these config boundaries, we started working on an open solution for any AMD HW [7].

The userspace case here is Gamescope which is the compositor for SteamOS. It's already using all of this functionality (although with a VALVE1_ prefix instead of AMD) to implement its color management pipeline right now.

We are planning on shipping our color management support with gamut mapping, HDR, SDR on HDR, HDR on SDR, and much more in Steam OS 3.5."

Among the color support being worked on are around plane degamma LUT and predefined transfer function, plane HDR multiplier, plane shaper LUT/transfer function, plane 3D LUT, and plane blend LUT/transfer function, just before blending. This work isn't entirely a surprise with for months now Valve also investing in improving Linux HDR support for gaming.

Steam deck


More details on this work-in-progress color management support for the Steam Deck while it will also benefit other newer AMD graphics hardware too can be found via Melissa's patch series.
5 Comments
Related News
RADV Optimized By Valve For An Upcoming Game - Nearly Matching The Windows Performance
Proton 8.0-1 Published With More Games Now Running On Steam Play
Valve Shows A Huge Drop In Linux Gamers For March, But The Numbers Are Questionable
Valve Officially Announces Counter-Strike 2
Steam Deck Goes On Sale For Steam's Spring Sale
Steam On Linux Marketshare Percentage Dipped In February
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
FSF Slams Google Over Dropping JPEG-XL In Chrome
Intel i219-LM Had Only Been Running At ~60% Of Maximum Speed Due To Linux Driver Bug
GTK3 Port Of GIMP Is "Officially Finished"
The Linux Kernel Preparing For An Upgrade To Its Rust Toolchain
LXQt 1.3 Released While Qt6 Porting Remains A Work-In-Progress
AMD Posts New Linux Patches Enabling Dynamic Boost Control
QEMU 8.0 Released With 32-bit x86 Host Support Deprecated
Linux Fix On The Way For A Scheduler Imbalance Overflow Issue