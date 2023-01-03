Show Your Support: This site is primarily supported by advertisements. Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained on a daily basis for the past 18+ years. We do our best to ensure only clean, relevant ads are shown, when any nasty ads are detected, we work to remove them ASAP. If you would like to view the site without ads while still supporting our work, please consider our ad-free Phoronix Premium.
Thanks To Valve, HDR Beginning To Work For Linux Gaming
Pierre-Loup Griffais of Valve's Linux team announced today that HDR support in games is beginning to correctly function under Linux. He tweeted out this morning:
"New Linux gaming milestone: with the latest work from Josh Ashton, HDR can now be enabled for real games! Tested it tonight on my AMD desktop with Halo Infinite, Deep Rock Galactic, DEATH STRANDING DC. Very early and will still need some time to bake to be useful to most."
In any event a very exciting milestone and great to see HDR support beginning to work for games on Linux. HDR support for the Linux desktop has been an area that for years has been a work-in-progress and a sore point compared to Windows.
