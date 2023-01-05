AMD Announces Ryzen 7040/7045HX Mobile CPUs, Ryzen 7000 Series X3D, Instinct MI300

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 5 January 2023 at 03:52 AM EST. 9 Comments
Tonight during Lisa Su's keynote for CES 2023, a number of exciting AMD announcements were made.

At AMD's CES 2023 keynote, the following disclosures were made:

- The AMD Ryzen 7040 and Ryzen 7045HX series processors are now available for mobile devices / laptops. The Ryzen 7045HX series provides up to 16 Zen 4 cores / 32 threads. The Ryzen 7040 series integrated graphics are based on RDNA3. AMD also unveiled Ryzen AI Technology as part of the Ryzen 7040 series as dedicated AI hardware on the x86 processor.

- AMD Radeon RX 7000 series graphics are coming for laptops.

- AMD also showcased the much anticipated Ryzen 7000 Series X3D desktop processors. These AMD Zen 4 desktop CPUs with 3D V-Cache provide up to 144MB of cache and will come in up to 16 core / 32 thread SKUs. The SKUs announced are the Ryzen 7800X3D, Ryzen 9 7900X3D, and Ryzen 9 7950X3D. The Ryzen 7000 Series X3D desktop CPUs are expected to be released in February.

- AMD announced Ryzen 7000 series 65 Watt desktop processors. The new Ryzen 7600 / 7700 / 7900 non-X desktop CPUs will be out next week.

- AMD formally announced the Instinct MI300 as the world's first data center APU that makes use of a 3D chiplet design and contains CDNA3 graphics, Zen 4 CPU cores, and HBM chiplets.

- AMD previewed the Alveo V70 AI accelerator as what they claim to be the world's most energy efficient video analytics AI accelerator.

More details on AMD's CES 2023 keynote via the video embedded below.

