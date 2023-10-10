AMD Makes A New Open-Source AI Software Acquisition

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 10 October 2023 at 09:16 AM EDT. Add A Comment
AMD
It was just a few weeks ago that AMD acquired AI software company Mipsology to help their AI software efforts on FPGAs. Today AMD announced another notable AI software acquisition: open-source AI software vendor Nod.ai.

AMD is acquiring Nod.ai to gain greater experience in open-source AI software capabilities. The Nod.ai team will be helping with AI software efforts across AMD Instinct, Ryzen, EPYC, and Versal product families.

Nod.ai is the company behind the SHARK Machine Learning Distribution built atop LLVM, MLIR, and IREE. Since 2013, Nod.ai has been working on enabling AI from mobile phones to hyperscaler deployments.
"Nod.ai delivers optimized AI solutions to top hyperscalers, enterprises and startups. The compiler-based automation software capabilities of Nod.ai’s SHARK software reduce the need for manual optimization and the time required to deploy highly performant AI models to run across a broad portfolio of data center, edge and client platforms powered by AMD CDNA™, XDNA™, RDNA™ and “Zen” architectures."

The Nod.ai acquisition in particular should help with greater developer talent around the all-important LLVM and MLIR compiler infrastructure.

More details on AMD acquiring Nod.ai via the just-issued press release.

The hardware execution at AMD has been firing on all cylinders the past few years while it's on the software ecosystem side where they have more ground to cover for competing with NVIDIA CUDA as well as Intel's robust oneAPI offerings. Fortunately the situation seems to be changing with AMD committing more resources to ROCm, these recent AMD software acquisitions, and their continued investments into open-source drivers and related Linux infrastructure. Hopefully all of the AMD AI software (and ROCm improvements) will begin bearing fruits as we move into 2024.
Add A Comment
Related News
AMD P-State Preferred Core Support For Linux Spun Up An Eighth Time
AMD Versal EDAC Driver Set For Introduction In Linux 6.7
AMD OpenSIL Will Be Talked About Later This Month At The 2023 OCP Global Summit
Linux Fix Queued For Recent AMD Laptops Failing To Resume From Attached USB Devices
AMD PMF Firmware Added To Linux-Firmware.Git For Smart PC Solution Builder
Linux Will Finally Indicate Via /proc/cpuinfo If AMD SVM Virtualization Is Disabled
About The Author
Michael Larabel

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Glibc Dynamic Loader Hit By A Nasty Local Privilege Escalation Vulnerability
Valve Releases Proton 8.0-4 As A Big Improvement For Windows Gaming On Linux
X.Org Hit By New Security Vulnerabilities - Two Date Back To 1988 With X11R2
Linux To Try Again To Disable All RNDIS Protocol Drivers
GNOME Merge Requests Opened That Would Drop X.Org Session Support
OpenJDK Merges Intel's x86-simd-sort For Speeding Up Data Sorting 7~15x
Fwupd 1.9.6 Brings Linux Firmware Updating For AMD Graphics Cards
AMD Ryzen Powered Framework Laptop Linux Testing Held Up By BIOS Issue