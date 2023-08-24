AMD Acquires An AI Software Company

Written by Michael Larabel in AMD on 24 August 2023 at 06:15 AM EDT. 2 Comments
While AMD has acquired a number of hardware companies in the past several years, software company acquisitions by AMD has been much more rare. This morning AMD announced the acquisition of Mipsology as an AI software company.

AMD acquired Mipsology, an AI software start-up based out of France, to enhance their AI inference software capabilities. Mipsology's Zebra AI software can be used with FPGAs like those from AMD-Xilinx. Mipsology's Zebra AI software on FPGAs is advertised as being able to compete with GPU inference performance.

AMD + Mipsology


AMD wrote today in a brief announcement:
"Mipsology’s highly skilled software team has proven expertise in delivering AI software and solutions running on top of AMD adaptive computing silicon, and will join the AMD AI Group to help further accelerate our customer engagements and expand our AI software development capabilities. Specifically, the team will help develop our full AI software stack, expanding our open ecosystem of software tools, libraries and models to pave the way for streamlined deployment of AI models running on AMD hardware.

Founded in 2015, Mipsology develops leading AI inference, optimization solutions and tools tailored for AMD hardware. The company’s flagship Zebra AI software supports industry frameworks including TensorFlow, PyTorch, and ONNX Runtime and will help accelerate AMD solutions for AI workloads. The integration also supports the AMD Unified AI (UAI) Software Stack, which delivers a cohesive AI training and inference interface across edge, endpoint and cloud."

I wasn't familiar with Mipsology myself but then again their software doesn't appear to be open-source.

AMD Zebra


Those wishing to learn more about the Mipsology Zebra AI software can do so on mipsology.com. There they self-describe their efforts as:
"Zebra AI accelerator computes image-based neural network inference without making any changes to your existing neural network.

Zebra is easy to use and works on main frameworks: PyTorch, TensorFlow and ONNX and is easily deployed using best in class CPU and FPGA hardware.

Zebra is so easy to deploy, our users call Zebra ‘plug & play.’"

And so it goes, AI, AI, AI.
