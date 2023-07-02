Show Your Support: Did you know that the hundreds of articles written on Phoronix each month are mostly authored by one individual? Phoronix.com doesn't have a whole news room with unlimited resources and relies upon people reading our content without blocking ads and alternatively by people subscribing to Phoronix Premium for our ad-free service with other extra features.
The 2023 State of The Embedded Linux Ecosystem
Tim's 2023 presentation covered recent Linux kernel improvements that have been upstreamed, the still on-going work to get the real-time (RT) kernel support upstreamed, various toolchain changes, and the continued embrace of the Rust programming language throughout the embedded ecosystem.
The presentation also covered many interesting uses of Linux in the embedded space recently, including more satellites running Linux. SpaceX's Starlink satellite constellation in fact uses Linux on all of its 60+ processors. NASA's Mars Ingenuity helicopter is also Linux powered.
There isn't any public video recording of the presentation yet, but Tim Bird's slides are detailed and worth a scroll through if you are into the embedded Linux space. The slide deck in full can be found via the EOSS 2023 presentation page for those interested in some interesting weekend reading. On the schedule page are also links for other Embedded Open-Source Summit presentations with many of the other slides also available for your viewing pleasure.