Before Ending 2019, Vintage SiS X.Org Driver Sees A New Release
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 4 December 2019 at 12:01 AM EST. Add A Comment
X.ORG --
xf86-video-sis 0.12.0 is available this week as a new version of the SiS display driver for X.Org systems in supporting Silicon Integrated Systems' display hardware.

This X.Org user-space mode-setting driver has seen its first update in four months but prior to that it hadn't seen any update to the open-source code in three years.

This new release is organized by Kevin Brace who also put out the v0.11 release four months ago and continues to be interested by these vintage X.Org drivers. Kevin has been organizing the new releases with whatever patches have accumulated over the years since the drivers were last touched.

With the new xf86-video-sis 0.12.0 release, it's the first release supporting X.Org Server 1.20. X.Org Server 1.20 has been out for nearly two years now and due to API changes the existing SiS driver wasn't compatible. But taking two years to issue a compatible driver (and months after Kevin did the v0.11 release) seem to indicate there is little to no one actually still making use of this driver and if so not updating their software stacks.

So xf86-video-sis 0.12 is now available for anyone that may want to try running this DDX driver for user-space mode-setting on these vintage graphics cards with xorg-server 1.20. There hasn't been any recent work on trying to make a SiS kernel mode-setting driver.
Add A Comment
Related News
XWayland Multi-Buffering Lands To Avoid Stuttering / Tearing
X.Org's Modesetting Driver Gets Smarter - Queries Mesa For Which GL Driver To Use
X.Org Server 1.20.6 Released With Many Bug Fixes - Helps XWayland, PRIME + Other Bits
XWayland Work Pending To Address Game Tearing/Stuttering
Virtual KMS Driver To Work On Virtual Refresh Rate Support (FreeSync)
OpenChrome Still Aspiring For Open-Source VIA Graphics, But Not Going Mainline This Year
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Threadripper 3970X Performing Better On Windows Relative To Linux - Thanks To Microsoft Or Zen 2?
It's That Time Of The Year For The Annual Phoronix Premium Sale To Show Your Support
Raspberry Pi 4 Thermal Performance Is Improving With New Firmware
Systemd 244 Released With New Init System Features For Black Friday
EXT4 For Linux 5.5 Sees New Improvements For This Mature File-System
Canonical Formulates The 32-Bit Support Strategy For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
CentOS Working To Increase Transparency, Revamp Branding
Linux 5.5 Finally Doing Away With The SYSCTL System Call