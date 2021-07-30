xf86-video-amdgpu 21.0.0 Released For Radeon Linux Users Still On X.Org
Written by Michael Larabel in Radeon on 30 July 2021 at 01:45 PM EDT.
For those making use of Radeon graphics on Linux with an X.Org-based environment and not using the generic xf86-video-modesetting DDX but rather than the xf86-video-amdgpu driver, AMD today put out a rare update to that diminishing driver component.

It's been one year since the last xf86-video-amdgpu release in the form of v19.1 and about two years since the release before that with v19.0... Now the xf86-video-amdgpu 21.0 driver is ready for those who need it. As with all open-source Linux graphics drivers, these X.Org DDX releases are of little value these days given the migration to Wayland and those sticking to X.Org most often just using the generic xf86-video-modesetting driver. All the interesting open-source graphics magic these days happen within the DRM/KMS kernel driver components and Mesa. But unlike Intel who hasn't even issued a new xf86-video-intel development release in six years or going back seven years to the last stable release, AMD does still put out the yearly or so DDX update.

With today's xf86-video-amdgpu 21.0 release there are several random fixes, including a build fix with the GCC 10 compiler and some otherwise mostly mundane fixes. The list for those interested can be found via the release announcement.
