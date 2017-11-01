OpenSUSE Rolls Out Tumbleweed Snapshots
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 27 November 2017 at 11:57 AM EST. Add A Comment
For those that may enjoy the rolling-release nature of openSUSE Tumbleweed but want to be a bit more conservative with the updates, Tumbleweed now supports the concept of snapshots.

Via the tumbleweed CLI utility, interested users can now bind their system(s) to a given snapshot if not wanting to be continually riding the very latest Tumbleweed packaging changes on a daily basis.

Those interested in learning more about the openSUSE Tumbleweed Snapshots support can find the announcement by Jimmy Berry on opensuse-factory.
