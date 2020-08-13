For those of you enjoying openSUSE Tumbleweed, this week's updates most notably bring use of Linux 5.8. Linux 5.8 brings a lot of new features and is quite a big update all-around. But in general from my extensive testing of Linux 5.8 on many different hardware platforms, it appears to be in fairly good shape... Better than some prior 5.x kernels that had WiFi issues and other woes, nothing comes to mind of Linux 5.8 issues I've been seeing on the stable code. OpenSUSE developers likely feel similar in already shipping 5.8.0 to their rolling-release users.
Tumbleweed this week also saw updates to GCC 10.1.1, Xen, various GNOME 3.36 package point releases, Python, and many other updates.
See more details on the latest Tumbleweed snapshots via news.opensuse.org.