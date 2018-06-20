OpenSUSE Tumbleweed Jumps On Linux 4.17, KDE Plasma 5.13 Riding Well
For users of openSUSE's Tumbleweed rolling-release Linux distribution, it's been a very busy month on the update front.

Last week openSUSE Tumbleweed already upgraded to the phenomenal KDE Plasma 5.13 release as its default desktop along with KDE Applications 18.04.2.

Other notable updates include transitioning to the newly-christened Linux 4.17 kernel, Mesa 18.1.1 for the latest open-source graphics drivers, SQLite 3.24.0, libvirt 4.4, GCC7 updates, and many other package upgrades.

Those curious about the major openSUSE Tumbleweed additions in recent days can find the latest summary at news.opensuse.org.
