openSUSE Tumbleweed Jumps To The Newly-Released GCC 12 Compiler

It was just last week that GCC 12.1 was released and already it's being used by the rolling-release openSUSE Tumbleweed distribution as of today's build.
GCC 12.1 is the first stable release of GCC 12. GCC 12 was picked up early as usual by the newly-released Fedora 36 and also in other select cases like Intel's Clear Linux. OpenSUSE Tumbleweed tends to join the new compiler party early and indeed one week after GCC 12.1.0, it's now using this new version as its default system compiler.
GCC 12 brings support for newer CPU instruction set extensions, greater C2X and C++23 support, OpenMP and OpenACC enhancements, Ada 2022 language features, various warning / error improvements, better static analysis support, the GCC JIT library continues becoming more useful, and a range of other improvements.
With the latest openSUSE Tumbleweed builds, GCC 12.1 is the default system compiler and the archive of packages have been rebuilt against this new compiler version.
More details on these latest openSUSE Tumbleweed updates via news.opensuse.org.
Coincidentally a few days ago I wrapped up some openSUSE Tumbleweed benchmarks so will be repeating them now against the latest openSUSE Tumbleweed build with GCC 12 for looking at any performance changes as a result of this annual compiler release upgrade.
Add A Comment