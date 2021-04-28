openSUSE Leap 15.3 RC Available For Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 28 April 2021 at 08:42 AM EDT.
The release candidate phase has begun for openSUSE's upcoming Leap 15.3 Linux distribution release.

OpenSUSE Leap 15.3 RC is available beginning today and marks the package freeze for this next community Linux distribution update that now is effectively identical to SUSE Enterprise Linux. openSUSE Leap is built from the same sources and same binary packages as SUSE Linux Enterprise.

Once released, openSUSE Leap 15.3 will be backed by stable updates of a period of at least 18 months.

OpenSUSE Leap 15.3 on the desktop is featuring the KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS desktop, GNOME 3.34, and Xfce 4.16 options. A variety of other updated packages can also now be found in Leap 15.3.

The official release of openSUSE Leap 15.3 is penciled in for the beginning of June. Downloads and more details on today's release candidate phase via news.opensuse.org.
