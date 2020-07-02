OpenSUSE Leap 15.2 Released With AI/ML Packages Added, YaST Improvements
2 July 2020
OpenSUSE Leap 15.2 is out today as the Linux distribution built from the same sources as SUSE Linux Enterprise 15 sources.

OpenSUSE Leap 15.2 adds a number of new packages, particularly on the machine learning and artificial intelligence front. Tensorflow, PyTorch, ONNX, and other popular AI/ML solutions are finally packaged up for openSUSE Leap. Leap 15.2 also has Kubernetes support available as an official package for the first time. There are also a variety of other container additions to Leap 15.2 in catching up to the other Linux distributions catering to container workloads.

OpenSUSE Leap 15.2 also brings improvements to detecting Windows installations, improvements to the YaST configuration tool, and upgrades many existing packages. For openSUSE Leap 15.2 on the desktop, KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS is the default environment. Leap 15.2 also has systemd 234, an updated Mesa, and the Linux 5.3 kernel.

Download links and more details on all of the openSUSE Leap 15.2 changes via opensuse.org.
