OpenSUSE Begins Preparing For Leap 15.1 (15 Service Pack 1)
Written by Michael Larabel in SUSE on 17 October 2018 at 07:09 PM EDT. 2 Comments
SUSE --
As part of some brief openSUSE news today, some early details concerning Leap 15 Service Pack 1 (Leap 15.1) were shared.

The main user-facing changes of the forthcoming openSUSE Leap 15.1 is that with this first service pack release Qt WebKit is being removed from the default installation. On the desktop side it will be shipping KDE Plasma 5.12 LTS in its latest point release at the time. It will also be shipping with the very latest KDE Applications and KDE Frameworks packages.

Aside from the 15 SP1 happenings, openSUSE has been also preparing for Qt 5.12 LTS, getting WebKit out of the default install for openSUSE Tumbleweed as well, and the KDE:Unstable projects are dropping support for the old openSUSE 42.3 release.

The latest KDE and openSUSE updates were shared today at news.opensuse.org.
