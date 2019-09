An Alternative exFAT Linux File-System Driver Based On Samsung's sdFAT

While the upcoming Linux 5.4 kernel cycle is finally bringing a driver for Microsoft exFAT file-system read/write support, it's dated on an old Samsung code drop that has seen little public work over the years. Since queued for staging-next, there has been a big uptick in clean-ups and other activity, but there also exists another alternative out-of-tree exFAT Linux driver.Phoronix reader Park Ju Hyung wrote in about his work on the out-of-tree exfat-linux driver. This file-system module is based on the Samsung sdFAT drivers, which is a newer snapshot than the code the current Linux staging driver is based. This driver code-base is intended to be more portable and work well with the latest upstream kernels while being out-of-tree.The performance of this exfat-linux driver has been comparable or slightly better to what is currently found in the staging tree.Those interested in this out-of-tree exFAT Linux driver that aims to provide better support than at least the current state of the exFAT mainline code for Linux 5.4 can find the work on GitHub . With time the exFAT staging driver will continue to be nursed and we'll see if it ends up re-basing or pulling in any of this alternative implementation.