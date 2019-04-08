Zstd 1.4 Brings Even Better Compression / Decompression Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 17 April 2019 at 05:36 AM EDT. 7 Comments
FREE SOFTWARE --
The engineers at Facebook maintaining Zstandard "Zstd" as a speedy real-time compression algorithm debuted version 1.4.0 on Tuesday with some notable improvements.

Zstd 1.4 stabilizes its advanced API, which allows finer tuning of compression/decompression parameters for advanced use-cases. Exciting us the most out of the new Zstandard is continuing to evolve the compression and decompression performance.

Zstandard 1.4 should now be 6~8% faster in most scenarios with its fastest strategy. These Zstd compression/decompression speed-ups are happening with both the Clang and GCC compilers.

More details on the Zstd 1.4 update can be found via GitHub.
7 Comments

