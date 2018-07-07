Zstd 1.3.5 Released With Greater Dictionary Compression Performance
Written by Michael Larabel in Free Software on 7 July 2018 at 12:31 PM EDT. 2 Comments
The Facebook developers working on the Zstandard "Zstd" compression technology released their latest update a few days ago, v1.3.5 that is codenamed the "Dictionary Edition" given its dictionary compression performance improvements.

Zstd 1.3.5 offers its most benefits when compressing very small files, generally less than 8KB blobs but up to 32KB depending upon the context. When compressing these very small files, Zstd 1.3.5 can offer up to a 15x performance improvement over previous releases. The performance improvements should be quite noticeable in the real world but if you are simply compressing large files, the advantages will be much less or unchanged compared to earlier Zstd versions.

Zstd 1.3.5 also has various fixes, improved performance at high compression levels like level 19, OpenBSD build system support, and various other improvements.

More details on this newest Zstandard update can be found via the project's GitHub repository.
