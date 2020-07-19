Zrythm Approaching Beta As An Easy-To-Use, Open-Source Digital Audio Workstation
19 July 2020
When it comes to open-source audio software, the Ardour digital audio workstation and Audacity audio editor are the two flagship offerings. But Zrythm continues advancing as another promising open-source digital audio workstation project. Zrythm is currently in a late alpha stage with its newest release this weekend but a beta appears to be on the horizon.

Zrythm is an open-source DAW that is cross-platform, supports JACK and other audio backends, supports a variety of plugins, and has a growing list of other features for this digital audio workstation that is based on a GTK3 interface.

Saturday marked the release of Zrythm 0.8.694 that is still considered a "late alpha stage" release but the release announcement notes that they are working towards entering the beta phase.


Zrythm 0.8.694 adds support for routing from the chord track to instrument tracks, an option level for user-interface detail to improve the CPU usage on lower-end machines, a Guile test runner is introduced, many bug fixes including several crash fixes, and a variety of other improvements. More details on all of the improvements with Zrythm 0.8.694 via the release announcement.

Those wishing to learn more about this open-source digital audio workstation can visit Zrythm.org. The code is available under the GNU Affero GPLv3 license and can be found on GitHub.
