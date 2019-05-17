Gaming Performance Only Faintly Touched By MDS / Zombie Load Mitigations
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 17 May 2019 at 01:31 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Yesterday I published some initial MDS/Zombieload mitigation impact benchmarks while coming out still later today is much more data looking at the CPU/system performance impact... But is the gaming performance impaired by this latest set of CPU side-channel vulnerabilities?

With the Spectre/Meltdown mitigations, the gaming performance fortunately wasn't impaired by those mitigations. In fact, it was pretty much dead flat. With my testing thus far of the MDS/Zombieload mitigations on Linux, there does appear to be a slight difference in the rather CPU-bound scenarios compared to Spectre/Meltdown, but still it should be negligible for gamers. Well, that is at least with the higher-end hardware tested thus far, over the weekend I'll be running some gaming tests on some low-end processors/GPUs.

From the tests ran so far with the high-end parts, having the MDS mitigations active only would cause a frame or few hit in the rather CPU-bound scenarios. In those cases already, the games tend to run well over one hundred frames per second so would likely not be noticeable at all to gamers.



This comparison is just looking at the MDS mitigations with HT still enabled and the other Spectre/Meltdown/Foreshadow mitigations at their defaults.






So maybe a ~1% hit for some Linux games (if that in some configurations) as a result of the new default MDS mitigations and stopping short of disabling Hyper Threading, but even there most Linux games at least don't use more than a few cores/threads. But as said, will have some low-end Linux gaming hardware tests out in the days ahead. More of the CPU/system benchmarks that are much more interesting in the context of these mitigations will be out shortly where it seems to be commonly 4~5% but more significant in the context switching heavy workloads.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Over 100 Linux Gaming/Graphics Tests Looking At The Radeon RX 570 vs. GTX 1650
DXVK 1.2 Released With Support For Direct3D 11 Vendor-Specific Extensions
D9VK 0.11 Released With Performance Improvements, D3D9 Fixes
x86 FPU Optimizations Land In Linux 5.2 That Torvalds Loves But Worries Of Regressions
Unity 2019.2 Beta Brings A Number Of Linux & Vulkan Fixes
D9VK Sees Inaugural Release For Running Direct3D 9 Games On Vulkan
Popular News This Week
x86 FPU Optimizations Land In Linux 5.2 That Torvalds Loves But Worries Of Regressions
Clear Linux Further Enhances Its Desktop Installer, Launches Help Forums
Legacy IDE Driver Now Deprecated, To Be Removed From Linux In 2021
NixOS Takes Action After 1.2GB/s ZFS Encryption Speed Drops To 200MB/s With Linux 5.0+
MDS: The Newest Speculative Execution Side-Channel Vulnerability
More Details On Microsoft's WSL2 Implementation For Running Linux Binaries On Windows 10