Released at the end of May was the huge ZFS On Linux 0.8 release with many new features like native encryption, TRIM/discard support for SSDs, device removal, Python 3 compatibility with its tooling, pool check-points, and much more. Out today is now the first maintenance release following that big release.
ZFS On Linux 0.8.1 is out primarily with different bug fixes for issues that came about following its many users upgrading to ZoL. There are a wide variety of bug fixes throughout. Related is also some Python portability work and other maintenance items.
Outside of the fixing in ZFS On Linux 0.8.1, there are a number of patches for Linux 5.2 kernel compatibility. It looks like ZoL 0.8.1 should be in fairly good shape for the Linux 5.2 kernel that is still a few weeks out from seeing its stable release.
More details on today's ZFS Linux file-system update via GitHub.
