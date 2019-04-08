The ZFS On Linux (ZoL) crew released version 0.8-RC4 of their Linux file-system port today as the newest pre-release for this massive feature update.
ZFS On Linux 0.8 is shaping up to be a massive update with native encryption capabilities, direct I/O, sequential scrub, device removal, Python 3 compatibility work for Pyzfs, pool checkpoints, and other work introduced in earlier test releases.
One big feature new to ZoL 0.8-RC4 is the long-awaited TRIM support for solid-state drives. That TRIM support was merged last month and should be in good shape for ZFS On Linux 0.8 and is the one big new feature for this fourth release candidate.
ZoL 0.8-RC4 also now works on the Linux 5.0 kernel where as previous release candidates only went up to 4.20 due to 5.0 compatibility issues, which are now resolved.
Given the late stage for this release candidate, there are also many bug fixes in RC4. More details on ZoL 0.8-RC4 via GitHub.
