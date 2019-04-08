ZFS On Linux 0.8.0 RC4 Up For Testing WIth TRIM, Native Encryption, Direct I/O
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 17 April 2019 at 04:07 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
The ZFS On Linux (ZoL) crew released version 0.8-RC4 of their Linux file-system port today as the newest pre-release for this massive feature update.

ZFS On Linux 0.8 is shaping up to be a massive update with native encryption capabilities, direct I/O, sequential scrub, device removal, Python 3 compatibility work for Pyzfs, pool checkpoints, and other work introduced in earlier test releases.

One big feature new to ZoL 0.8-RC4 is the long-awaited TRIM support for solid-state drives. That TRIM support was merged last month and should be in good shape for ZFS On Linux 0.8 and is the one big new feature for this fourth release candidate.

ZoL 0.8-RC4 also now works on the Linux 5.0 kernel where as previous release candidates only went up to 4.20 due to 5.0 compatibility issues, which are now resolved.

Given the late stage for this release candidate, there are also many bug fixes in RC4. More details on ZoL 0.8-RC4 via GitHub.
1 Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Storage News
Huawei Restarts Work On Developing A New EROFS Linux User-Space Utility
Reiser4 Brought To The Linux 5.0 Kernel
ZFS On Linux Lands TRIM Support Ahead Of ZOL 0.8
AFS For Linux 5.1 Would Have Pleased Firefox/SQLite But Was Rejected As Untested Crap
F2FS Continues Getting More Fixes As It Rolls Out To More Devices
EXT4 & Btrfs Get Additional Fixes With Linux 5.1
Popular News This Week
New Raspbian Brings Performance Improvements, Updated Packages To Raspberry Pi
Mozilla Preparing To Test WebRender With "Qualified" Linux Users
Debian 10 "Buster" Has Around 150 Release Critical Bugs At The Moment
AMD EPYC Is Running Well On Linux 5.1 Too - Performance Wins
GRUB 2.04 Release Candidate Brings Globs Of New Features
Wine-Staging 4.6 Brings Big Performance Improvement For Multi-Threaded Games / Apps