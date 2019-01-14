ZOL 0.8 Nears With RC3 Release - Big Update For ZFS On Linux
ZFS On Linux (ZOL) 0.8 is going to be a big release... No, a huge release. But for ensuring it's going to be a successful release, a third release candidate was just issued for further vetting of all the new code.

ZFS On Linux 0.8 is bringing a lot of new features including native encryption support, device removal, direct I/O, sequential scrub, pool checkpoints, and a lot of other new features for the first time with this Linux port of the Sun/Oracle ZFS file-system.

With ZFS On Linux 0.8 RC3 there is now pool initialization and Pyzfs Python 3 compatibility as new features found in this third release candidate. The SPL porting layer is also now bundled within the ZOL package rather than being a separate download.

The ZFS On Linux 0.8 RC3 release supports through the stable Linux 4.20 kernel. Unfortunately, ZFS is running into issues with Linux 5.0 to be resolved -- there it looks like they will just disable vectorized versions of the checksums due to upstream maintainers being unwilling so far to re-export the needed functionality.

More details about ZFS On Linux 0.8 RC3 via GitHub. Here's to hoping the official ZOL v0.8.0 release will be available soon.
