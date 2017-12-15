ZFS On Linux 0.7.4 was released this week as the newest stable release for this ZFS file-system implementation for the Linux kernel.
ZFS On Linux 0.7.4 brings support for the Linux 4.14 kernel stable series while continuing to support kernels going all the way back to Linux 2.6.32.
ZOL 0.7.4 is mostly comprised of other fixes ranging from fixes to the zfs command, initramfs fixes, SPL portability improvements, a new zfs-import.target for systemd, and other changes.
More details on ZFS On Linux 0.7.4 via GitHub.
