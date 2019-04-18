Xubuntu 19.04 Is Ready With To Provide Its Updated Lightweight Xfce Desktop Experience
While it may not seem like a big release with Xfce 4.14 having yet to materialize, the Xubuntu developers have been doing a fine job providing a nice upgrade with Xubuntu 19.04 for those appreciating a lightweight, GTK-based desktop environment built around Ubuntu.

Xubuntu 19.04 is available today as part of the Ubuntu 19.04 "Disco Dingo" launch and it ships with the very latest Xfce package releases, new wallpapers/artwork, GIMP has been re-added to the ISO after a four year hiatus, LibreOffice Impress now ships on their ISO, and various settings changes. Most notably though is just all of the latest Xfce packages released over the past six months on the road towards Xfce 4.14.

There is this overview for those wanting to learn about all of the changes to find with Xubuntu 19.04.

It's also worth noting that as of Xubuntu 19.04, they stopped producing x86 32-bit install images.

While not formally announced yet, the 19.04 Disco images are available via the download mirrors for those eager to carry out fresh installs of the new *buntu releases.
