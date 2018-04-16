NVIDIA & Valve Are Among Those Backing X.Org's XDC2018
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 16 April 2018 at 05:36 AM EDT. 7 Comments
X.ORG --
This year's X.Org Developers' Conference (XDC2018) has already received some big name sponsors.

XDC2018 is happening in La Coruña, Spain with the event being organized by the Igalia folks who are also the platinum sponsors for the event. XDC2018 is running from 26 to 28 September and is the annual gathering of X.Org / Mesa / Libinput / Wayland developers to discuss development efforts and big ticket items to be worked on over the year ahead.

The organizers announced the gold sponsors so far for the event. Those sponsors include Collabora, Google, Intel, NVIDIA, and Valve.

Valve sponsoring XDC isn't all that surprising considering their continued investment in the Linux graphics stack, but it's great to see this commitment anyhow to XDC. Valve has had out some of their developers at past XDC events but I believe this is the first time they are officially sponsoring the event, though they have done other events too in previous years like DebConf.

NVIDIA sponsoring XDC2018 may rub some people the wrong way for those that try to paint the green graphics giant as rubbish for not having fully open drivers, but they are committed to Linux, they continue to offer their high-performance and featureful but proprietary graphics driver, continue pushing open-source for Tegra where it makes business sense, and do work on infrastructure improvements for the Linux graphics/desktop stack even though they tend to not get much credit due to their main drivers being closed-source.

Stay tuned for more details on XDC2018 as the event gets closer in September.
7 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related X.Org News
X.Org Server 1.20 RC4 Released, EGLStreams For XWayland Might Still Land
X.Org Server 1.20 Release Candidate 3 Arrives
X.Org Developers Conference 2018 This September In Spain Is Looking For Presenters
X.Org Server 1.20 RC2 Released With DRI3 v1.2, Per-Window Flipping For XWayland
X.Org Server's Meson Build System Almost To Feature Parity With Autotools
It's Time For X.Org Members To Cast Their 2018 Ballots
Popular News This Week
Red Hat Confirms RHEL 8 Will Drop Python 2
Linux 4.17 Will Allow Some Systems To Lower Their Idle Power Use Up To 10%+
More GNOME Performance Improvements Are On The Way
The Big Changes Merged This Week For The Linux 4.17 Kernel
HandBrake 1.1 Open-Source Video Transcoder Released
GIMP Punts Painting Off To Separate Thread