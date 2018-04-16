This year's X.Org Developers' Conference (XDC2018) has already received some big name sponsors.
XDC2018 is happening in La Coruña, Spain with the event being organized by the Igalia folks who are also the platinum sponsors for the event. XDC2018 is running from 26 to 28 September and is the annual gathering of X.Org / Mesa / Libinput / Wayland developers to discuss development efforts and big ticket items to be worked on over the year ahead.
The organizers announced the gold sponsors so far for the event. Those sponsors include Collabora, Google, Intel, NVIDIA, and Valve.
Valve sponsoring XDC isn't all that surprising considering their continued investment in the Linux graphics stack, but it's great to see this commitment anyhow to XDC. Valve has had out some of their developers at past XDC events but I believe this is the first time they are officially sponsoring the event, though they have done other events too in previous years like DebConf.
NVIDIA sponsoring XDC2018 may rub some people the wrong way for those that try to paint the green graphics giant as rubbish for not having fully open drivers, but they are committed to Linux, they continue to offer their high-performance and featureful but proprietary graphics driver, continue pushing open-source for Tegra where it makes business sense, and do work on infrastructure improvements for the Linux graphics/desktop stack even though they tend to not get much credit due to their main drivers being closed-source.
Stay tuned for more details on XDC2018 as the event gets closer in September.
