X.Org Server 1.20 Branch Created, Latest EGLStreams Patches Added
Written by Michael Larabel in X.Org on 5 August 2018 at 08:32 AM EDT. Add A Comment
X.ORG --
X.Org Server 1.20 was released back in May while now the "server-1.20-branch" was created at last to allow for X.Org Server 1.21 development to happen on master while letting the point releases to be worked out on the branched code.

The server-1.20-branch is where the latest code is being staged ahead of the eventual X.Org Server 1.20.1 point release. The branch was just created and has staged some patches so far.

The work landing in the 1.20 branch this week includes fixing 16-bit depth/BPP mode for the modesetting DDX driver, various other xf86-video-modesetting driver fixes, a GLAMOR + GEM workaround, there is also support for passing a DRM file descriptor on the command-line via the new -masterfd option, and most notable is a big XWayland patch series. That patch-set by Red Hat's Olivier Fourdan is the XWayland EGLStreams support for letting the mainline XWayland code play happily with the NVIDIA proprietary driver in the absence of any unified successor to GBM/EGLStreams being yet available as the new "Unix device memory allocation API" that's long been talked about.

No X.Org Server 1.20.1 point release schedule has yet to appear, but hopefully this next update will land ahead of Fedora 29, Ubuntu 18.10, and other 2018 autumn Linux distribution updates. For X.Org Server 1.21 as the next major release that has yet to be published either but the xorg-server development does appear to be off the wagon for its past six month release cadence, so don't expect 1.21 this calendar year.
